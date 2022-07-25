In a couple days on July 29, I will be stepping down as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics.

It has been an honor to serve my community over the last seven years. We have made many positive changes to ensure our community has access to high-quality health care right here at home. And I am truly grateful for the community’s support of the health care professionals who work hard every day to bring you and your family quality care.

