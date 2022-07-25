In a couple days on July 29, I will be stepping down as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics.
It has been an honor to serve my community over the last seven years. We have made many positive changes to ensure our community has access to high-quality health care right here at home. And I am truly grateful for the community’s support of the health care professionals who work hard every day to bring you and your family quality care.
I am excited for the future and the good work that will continue under our new CEO Scot Attridge. A top priority of Scot’s will be to guide us through the hospital’s bond proposal for 2023. The bond would fund an urgent care center, renovate patient rooms, replace medical equipment, and add space to attract medical professionals to our community. These capital projects will provide greater access to primary care providers and specialty services.
Many people in our community must travel long distances for specialty care causing hardship for them and their families. We want to better serve you and your families here at home. I hope you will take part in this important discussion and learn more about the bond proposal at www.oceanbeachhospital.com.
Thank you again for your ongoing support of our local health care professionals and Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics.
