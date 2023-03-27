Mr. Stepankowsky's column on the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment has several overstatements and warped arguments in favor of (I assume) repeal of the amendment.
His danger examples are the speech of a handful of vocal, excitable, fairly powerless individuals and groups. He asserts that these people are on the verge of carrying out an overthrow of the government. He also uses the Branch Davidians in Waco and the Idaho Ruby Ridge tragedies as examples of what happens when "nuts" have weapons and resist authority. Those two tragedies are examples of authorities overreacting.
Joe Kent and the leader of the Proud Boys are loud, extremely opinionated and have some admirers. But they are not going to overthrow anything.
The Jan. 6 incident at our Capitol was one of the saddest occurrences during my life. It was a perfect example of mob hysteria, emotions running amok and a lack of preparation by authorities to prevent the Capitol Building being breached. It was a lot of things, but it wasn't the fault of the 2nd amendment. I fault our former president primarily and secondarily, the adults who could not control themselves and use good judgment.
There are approximately 124 million households in the U.S., according to Census.gov. Approximately 45% of households have firearms, including long guns (55 million). There are about 75 million firearms in the U.S. (statista.com). There is no central database for this information, so this is an estimate from complied sources. If these individuals really wanted to unite and carry out an insurrection, they could probably do some damage. But those people don't do that. Most people in our country are law-abiding, reasonable, and careful citizens.
Sadly, there are incidents such as in Nashville this past Monday. The reason for that is not yet known but I think it can reasonably be said it was a personal vendetta.
This columnist writes to inflame a reader's senses and emotions. I'm not sure why his column is run so frequently other than to take up space. I for one, would not miss it if it was gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.