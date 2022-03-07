I am writing to encourage a 'Yes' vote on the upcoming school bond. Like so many on the peninsula we are retired on a fixed income, so I understand the reluctance to vote to increase our taxes. But we cannot afford to not invest in our future.
The plan OBSD has proposed makes sense in a number of ways. The modernization of the high school, replacement of the bus barn and building of a new stadium is necessary because they are in dire need of major repair or replacement. If you question this, please make an appointment to go on a tour.
Now, I’d like to speak to two other aspects of the projects.
First, the relocation of the elementary schools makes sense on many levels. There can be a debate about tsunami safety, but there is no debate that the proposed location is on higher ground than the current schools are presently. Financially, one elementary school on a co-located campus will save money on an ongoing basis, both in personal and maintenance costs.
Of even more importance to me as an educator is that the plan would foster more teacher collaboration, not only among the elementary teachers but between elementary teachers and middle school teachers. This would increase continuity of curriculum. An example is that second grade teachers would have ready access to third grade teachers to discuss expectations both in curriculum and behavior. The same would be true of fifth to sixth grade teachers. Elementary students would be less hesitant to move on to Junior High since they would already be familiar with staff that may move between sites.
Opportunities for older students to tutor or mentor younger students would be readily available. Research has shown this is extremely valuable both academically and socially. Teachers would have greater peer support with all elementary classes on one campus. All recent data suggests that burnout of good teachers leaving the profession is happening at a higher rate than ever before. From experience I know that having a robust cadre of colleagues helps to alleviate the stress of teaching.
Having a dedicated, pleasant place for the alternative school is of utmost importance. Many of these students don’t flourish on a high school campus; they need a different environment. These students deserve to feel they are learning in something other than a makeshift facility.
A 'Yes' vote on the bond is a vote our 21st century students deserve. It is a vote our community deserves. It is a vote that we believe that we have a bright future here on our beautiful peninsula.
SALLY MACY
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.