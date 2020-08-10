On August 25, at 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Commissioner Frank Wolfe will host a Zoom based Town Hall. This Zoom conference will admit interested participants based on capacity of the Zoom system.
Commissioner Wolfe will present a few brief remarks and then will take your questions.
To participate in the Town Hall, request Zoom instructions through the Campaign’s email address: frank@electfrankwolfe2020.com.
Zoom participants are advised to ensure that their devices have the latest software upgrades.
JAMES CLANCY
Ocean Park
