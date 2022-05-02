The proposed location for the Dylan Jude Harrell Child Care/Community Center has yet to be confirmed by City of Ilwaco City Council for planning permits.
Yet both the Port of Ilwaco Commissioners and several of the Ilwaco City Council members are ready to vote for this project without any formal input from the the citizens of Ilwaco or fishermen of Ilwaco port.
Most recently, the Ocean Beach school bond measure was placed in front of the voters. One of the main points stated was “Safety Concerns for the Children,” arguing in favor of building a school on higher ground in a safer area from tsunami flooding.
Apparently this is no longer an issue. The proposed community center is in a tsunami flooding area. It also lies on wetlands and on a landfill area, which was once the river bank in Ilwaco.
I feel it important for programs like Dylan Jude Harrell Child Care/Community Center to be built. But not in an area that may gravely endanger the safety of children.
I would ask those interested to contact the Port of Ilwaco Commissioners at 360-642-3143, Ilwaco City Council at 360-642-3145 and Colin Swanson, district issue director for U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler at 360-695-6292 and ask that a community hearing take place before planning permits are granted.
