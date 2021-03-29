As our children approach the end of a particularly challenging school year, the Pacific Community Foundation is working to make sure that all eligible students are aware of and have access to available assistance for furthering their education. The Pacific Community Foundation is the coordinating resource for several local STEM-focused scholarships including the Silent Key, Janet Mack Wilson, and Carol P. Schwartz Scholarships.
Scholarship application information can be found on the Pacific Community Foundation website at www.spccf.org. Complete applications are due back to the foundation by April 16, 2021. Late applications will not be accepted.
If you’re considering funding a scholarship for students in Pacific, Wahkiakum, or Clatsop counties, the Pacific Community Foundation may be able to assist in setting up the fund and process. Contact information is available on the website. In addition, donations may be made to the scholarship funds by visiting the foundation website.
STEPHANIE FRITTS
Board Chair
