Any government official who under the color of law violates an individual’s civil rights under the Constitution or Bill of Rights is committing a federal crime. Look it up. It’s under U.S. criminal code title 18 section 242. This includes all federal, state and local officials, right down to individual cops/deputies. In fact, if whatever the action is causes a death, it’s a capital crime. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say "this is the supreme law of the land unless there’s a virus than it all goes out the window."
So all you business owners, Gov. Jay Inslee can recommend or suggest you close down. If he makes you close down, he’s committing a federal crime. It’s time we the people stand up and take back our government.
KEVIN BECHTOLD
Ocean Park
