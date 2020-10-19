The PUD and our community will greatly benefit having Pam Hickey as a commissioner. I have known her for 21 years. In that time Pam delved into our community, helping where needed. Her business expertise contributed greatly to our community. Her business background is impeccable and she has years of experience working for the Chinook Water District and major corporations.
Pam’s platform includes much needed transparency to the ratepayers. Once again, another legislative body has voted in lifetime benefits for themselves for a part-time job. That makes me furious!
Lately issues have come to the public’s attention that Pam will address and repair. Transparency to the community in the budget, benefits, etc.
Join me in voting for Pam Hickey for PUD #2 Commissioner #1.
REBECCA FONTANA
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.