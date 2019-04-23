Scott Fenter is interim superintendent of Ocean Beach School District and will remain so until June 30, the end of the 2018-19 school year, when Amy Huntley becomes permanent superintendent and Fenter is expected to move into a consulting role. A letter last week incorrectly stated that Fenter is currently acting as a consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.