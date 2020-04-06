Willapa Behavioral Health remains committed to delivering high quality, telehealth services to our clients. We are leveraging communication technology as much as possible, doing our part to flatten the covid-19 curve while meeting the healthcare needs of our clients. As such, our clinicians stand at the ready to deliver telehealth services in a variety of creative ways, for example through standard voice communications or via video conferencing software that requires either a mobile device or personal computer.
Currently, Willapa Behavioral Health is using Zoom Healthcare, a HIPAA-complaint video conferencing software that allows our clinicians to connect with our clients remotely. Taking advantage of these services requires a mobile device with the installed Zoom application or a computer with installed Zoom software. We have basic instructions on our website’s homepage (www.willapabh.org) that walk clients through the process of signing up for a basic Zoom account. Signing up (www.zoom.us/signup) for a Zoom account is free. Most importantly, we realize that access to this type of technology might be limited or even impossible for some to use or that others may be apprehensive or even averse to receiving telehealth services. Please communicate your concerns with our staff. We will meet anyone’s healthcare needs. We will find a way to surmount technological roadblocks.
During these trying times, Willapa Behavioral Health continues to deliver all services. Our substance use disorder groups are ongoing. We respect social distancing policies; we have enhanced safety protocols in place. If you want to learn more about our response to the covid-19 pandemic, learn more about the services we offer, or if you require our services, visit our website (www.willapabh.org) or call us:
South Pacific County:
360-642-3787
North Pacific County:
360-942-2303
Grays Harbor County:
360-942-2303
WILLAPA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
