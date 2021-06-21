In early 2006 we moved into our newly built home in Chinook. The day after we received the final inspection, we got a phone call from the county wanting to know what we want to name our street since we were the first ones to build there. We chose the name Marine Street, but it got downgraded to Lane for whatever reason.
Since that time we have paid approximately $7,000 a year in property taxes, or about $105,000. For this princely sum, we get nothing. No help in maintaining our road, or this time, getting a new street sign that we lost during the March ice storm. That was over three months ago! Numerous calls have been made to the county, lots of promises and no action.
Obviously, the customer service end has been greatly affected by covid or whatever else. We need our sign and I need to know what I can do or whom to contact to get this little job done.
EDIE FAYLOR
Chinook
