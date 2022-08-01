Does anyone notice something upside-down?
Possibly the sensation may arise following Pacific County’s treasurer’s next valentines to homeowners.
Gravity defying — and wonderfully, magnificently floating above reality as the Hindenberg — the complete collusion of Pacific County commissioners with the City of Long Beach’s crowd excesses will be glowing warmly in all our hearts.
The landing pad is ready: from roads to emergency services — we provide it all. Salaries, too.
Gravity defying are our years and years of long-time residents either evacuating, or miserably enduring the ridiculously insane "Daze of Fourth-O-Rama" mortar explosions as each year the commissioners obfuscate like clockwork. This year’s con — in more obvious concert with Long Beach — provided it’s own entertainment. On cue, to address fire danger, the burn ban is announced at least a week following the big ‘Blow Out.’ As well, in perpetual experience — on any Peninsula overflow-event weekend the constant siren call of our emergency vehicles threading through the multiple blind intersections of nearby Main Route 103 tell us the town is ‘jumping.’ However, nothing hits the speed of the stream of racing drivers blowing past homes on side streets. We just hope not to literally hear a terrible thumping. Finally, if any of us had to transit for an emergency, a speed of standstill on the bridge — designed for a fraction of each new festival — is our gift.
Eventually, a lawsuit will land on the county’s our desk. To avoid the inevitable hot mess, I suggest the commissioners remember who pays the bills — and fast come back to earth.
JAMES TONGUE
Seaview
