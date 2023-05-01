Response to editorial titled "Peninsula needs more policing":
I've read the editorial a couple of times and find the title more than fitting. It seems we don't have enough deputies on the peninsula at this time. But, it's not our current sheriff's fault. Real estate prices have jumped from the realm of inexpensive beach properties to out-of-sight prices to most of us by those buying here who want to escape large cities with huge political and safety conditions. Just look at rental ads and properties-for-sale magazines.
The editorial mentioned a special levy is allowed by state law to help supplement law and order. Why do we need a special levy to pay for policing we are already paying for? Local government was created to provide law and order, fire protection, and construction and maintenance of roads. It's fundamental to living safely.
OK, we have a new sheriff. It doesn't matter if he is new at policing, or if he has 25 years experience. Being new at being Pacific County sheriff wouldn't make any difference. Either way, he wouldn't have been in any position to create and propose a budget to the county commissioners. Did the outgoing sheriff propose a budget before he left office? It goes with the job.
So we're shorthanded with deputies? Why? Maybe some investigation of the pay issue would shine some light on the subject. I looked at indeed.com. This is where people go to find where the work is as well as pay and benefits. I found the average pay in other Washington state areas. Here are a few: King County $96,000, Spokane $82,439, Clark County $104,576. Our deputies average in at around $62,500. A couple of things should happen now.
The commissioners need to be made aware of the low pay our deputies get, and to make the concerted effort to correct the situation. The other is for us to all start supporting our sheriff. A good word goes a long way.
