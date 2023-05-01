Response to editorial titled "Peninsula needs more policing":

I've read the editorial a couple of times and find the title more than fitting. It seems we don't have enough deputies on the peninsula at this time. But, it's not our current sheriff's fault. Real estate prices have jumped from the realm of inexpensive beach properties to out-of-sight prices to most of us by those buying here who want to escape large cities with huge political and safety conditions. Just look at rental ads and properties-for-sale magazines.

