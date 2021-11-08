Open letter to Commissioners Wolfe, Olsen and Runyon:
I am writing on behalf of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce to ask that the county adopt the same plan as Long Beach regarding the reduction of days fireworks may be sold and discharged.
Additionally, we ask that you also adopt a similar plan/ordinance that will allow emergent decisions on closing fireworks discharge due to conditions such as drought or high wind. We also ask for similar protection as Long Beach, regarding the number of permits approved for the sale of fireworks.
If the county does not adopt the same ordinance, the unincorporated areas on the north and south ends of the peninsula will become even more overwhelmed by the holiday crowds. Those wanting to set off fireworks longer than the five days Long Beach has adopted will migrate to these areas.
The unincorporated areas, specifically on the peninsula, simply do not have the resources to handle even larger crowds in such matters as: law enforcement, added garbage and fire hazard. The impact to our neighborhoods, the quality of life for those living in an area that provides the highest percentage of property tax revenue and the added environmental damage to the beach, bay and lakes of our area will be severe.
During the efforts of Not a Ban a Better Plan, the county was committed to the idea that any change to the fireworks ordinance must be county wide or at a minimum, peninsula wide. It made sense then and it makes sense now. At that time, the group had in place an agreement from all agencies for a reduction to a three-day discharge plan — that plan was trashed when Long Beach decided at the last minute to not sign off on the change even though they had been in favor previously. County commissioners at that time (Wolfe, Ayres and Rogers) stated they could not proceed without a consensus.
We need the protection these changes will give to the peninsula’s unincorporated areas.
BONNIE COZBY,OPACC President
OPACC Executive Board:Vince Stevens, Tom Downer, Bob Beezley, Lani Karvia, Jerry Herr, Diana Thompson and Valerie Harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.