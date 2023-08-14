Regarding Pacific County Commissioners' admonition to our "Constitutional Sheriff" to "lawyer up, our duty is to protect taxpayers (and ourselves) from liability" — the mirror shines brightly.
Let us be brutally clear: the soporific practice of MAGA-dom lies simply in the joys of "I can do anything I want, the rules don't apply to me."
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Very well said!
Our homeowners insurance went up over $500 annually back in about 2012 when the companies and state of Washington decided that anyone who did not have a fire hydrant nearby or were more than 5 miles from a full fire station were high risk. We were 5.1 miles from the nearest station.
Additionally, the 2021 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report states that 31% of fireworks imported into the United States--and over 80% of our fireworks are imported--are "non-compliant". The problems are mostly with the fuses, overloading, shooting sideways instead of up, and spontaneously combusting. This is in addition to the usual "operator error".
An estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people are on the beaches every 4th either setting off fireworks or watching them. Many are illegal or what used to be called professional grade. In the event of a wildfire, how are we supposed to get that many people off of the Peninsula? Remember that there will probably be only one road fully open since emergency vehicles will (hopefully) be trying to get here.
This really must end. It is insanity to trust luck when "one second, one spark" is all it takes.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Very well said!
Our homeowners insurance went up over $500 annually back in about 2012 when the companies and state of Washington decided that anyone who did not have a fire hydrant nearby or were more than 5 miles from a full fire station were high risk. We were 5.1 miles from the nearest station.
Additionally, the 2021 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report states that 31% of fireworks imported into the United States--and over 80% of our fireworks are imported--are "non-compliant". The problems are mostly with the fuses, overloading, shooting sideways instead of up, and spontaneously combusting. This is in addition to the usual "operator error".
An estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people are on the beaches every 4th either setting off fireworks or watching them. Many are illegal or what used to be called professional grade. In the event of a wildfire, how are we supposed to get that many people off of the Peninsula? Remember that there will probably be only one road fully open since emergency vehicles will (hopefully) be trying to get here.
This really must end. It is insanity to trust luck when "one second, one spark" is all it takes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.