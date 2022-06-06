The Pacific County Assessor’s Office will begin working on new construction inspections very soon and will continue through August 2022. According to RCW 36.21.070, "The county assessor shall, within twelve months of the issue of a building permit, proceed to make a physical appraisal of the building or buildings covered by the permit."
The new construction process happens each summer and is county wide. We will be inspecting homes and properties that have been issued a building permit as well as properties where there has been notification or discovery that the assessor’s record is incorrect. The appraisers will be in vehicles marked with the Pacific County logo, be wearing orange vests marked with Pacific County Assessor on the back, and carrying Pacific County issued identification. The inspections usually take just a few minutes and consist of a knock on the door and a few basic questions if possible. Then they will measure and take photos on the exterior of all buildings and improvements on each property. It may also include the occasional re-measure of buildings that appear changed or inaccurate on the assessor’s records.
The Assessor’s Office staff will always have a county issued identification and all social distancing guidelines currently in effect will be followed during onsite inspections. The Assessor’s Office strongly recommends that property owners ask for identification if they have any concerns or are not sure who is on their property.
If you have any questions about the new construction process or any other property tax issue, or see a correction needed on our Taxsifter or Mapsifter websites please contact us at 875-9301, 642-9301, 484-7301 or 267-8301. Our office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Courthouse in South Bend. Call us for the hours at the South County Annex at 7013 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach.
