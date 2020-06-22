The first campaign rally for the upcoming presidential election was held Saturday evening at the BOK auditorium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The only media coverage of the entire event was on Newsmax. This is an example of biased agenda from our mainstream media.
CNN referred to small bits taken from the rally relating to their biased opinion and aligned themselves with the Washington Post in that the most important concern was the number of audience attendance claiming that Republicans blamed protestors for low attendance. Lower attendance than expected can have many reasons, such as a virus that may have been a concern to some. But what is CNN’s point? The message that was delivered was important, not the size of the audience.
I have no objection to CNN or any of the other media voicing their opinion of what was said by President Trump on Saturday evening, but it is unproven and biased without coverage of the entire event. These networks, who try to refer to themselves as news channels, are actually offering their viewers their biased and edited opinions and not news.
If NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN cannot report factual events, then they are not news channels and should call themselves what they are, talk shows.
SARA OLEN
Long Beach
