Letter: Covid cancels another Nemah Chili Feed Nov 1, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The annual Nemah Chili Feed has been cancelled again this year due to covid-19.Anyone wishing to donate to help maintain the building can do so by mailing a donation to the Nemah Church, 91 Nemah Valley Rd, South Bend, WA 98586.Thank you for all the years everybody came out and enjoyed a meal with us. Hopefully next year will be better and we can do it again.NEMAH COMMUNITY LEAGUE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Feed Chili Meal Post Donation Nemah Church Building Year Nemah Chili Feed League Community Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIlwaco-Chinook port boss quitsCyclone slaps coastFirst round of November razor clam digs approved for coastal beachesCalifornian honors Dylan’s memory, helps othersGallery is ‘a bridge to friendship’WDFW commissioners holding special meetings on Willapa Bay, Columbia River fisheries managementRevived task force tackling 'drugdemic'Obituary: Larry W. WilliamsLetter of thanks: Fire Chief Doug Sandell expresses heartfelt thanksCape D leader touts teamwork, eyes partnerships Images Videos CommentedNew LBPD officer fired at last position (2)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.