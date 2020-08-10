We would like to commend Joe and Charlotte Paliani for sharing the story of their current covid-19 experience.
As members of the "high-risk" population, we have more than a few questions about the hows and whats of contracting the virus and how difficult dealing with it actually is. Most news reports are of worst-case scenarios and the local situation is highly protected because of "privacy issues." Those do not add up to any reassurance or even helpful information to the general public.
Conversely, Jerry Phillips should be ashamed of himself. What is it that he is afraid of revealing? Perhaps, nothing, but his attitude certainly begs the question. If this is exemplary of his leadership skills, Long Beach residents might want to think again next time around.
SYDNEY and NYEL STEVENS
Oysterville
