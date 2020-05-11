I am writing to announce my candidacy for Pacific County Commissioner, District#2.
Having lived in Ocean Park, Washington for the last 25 years, I have a profound love of the area and especially the people. It is time to bring the voices of those people into the county decision making process. It is time to make the governing process more accessible to those with ideas, suggestions, questions and concerns.
Covid-19 has handed us an unrivaled challenge to our wellbeing and financial foundations. Hard decisions will be made in 2021 and it is essential that the people of our county, the business community and the governing body work hand in hand towards recovery and stability. I look forward to making that happen.
BONNIE COZBY
Ocean Park
