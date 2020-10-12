What a waste of space Bonnie Lou Cozby’s Sept. 30 “column” was. I can’t believe the Observer gave her so many column inches to ramble and whine. I tried to divine her point, and apparently it was to scold a private individual over how they treated her at a parade. So Cozby had someone insult her, as we all have had in these uncivil times, and instead of handling this matter privately, she exploits her column in the local paper to give them a public flogging.
Rather than using her column to open a dialog, explore an issue, edify readers, or otherwise add to a political or social discourse, she blows and spouts.
Invaluable insights about her passive-aggressive wardrobe choices aside, Ms. Cozby shares her political beliefs and “observations” that conservatives are getting the short end of the stick in social interactions and media coverage. She says that the candidates she supports are victims of smear campaigns. No details, no analysis, no suggested solutions.
Rather than indulging her own affronted sensibilities in the Observer, Cozby could save us all some time and head-scratching by getting herself a diary for her personal issues and employing more than her worked-up ego in her newspaper column.
STACY GREEN
Seaview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.