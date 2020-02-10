This is in response to the open letter to Sheriff R. Souvenir in the Feb. 5, 2020 edition, “Surfside officer bolsters North Peninsula law enforcement.”
Until recently I had my head in the sand and did not realize a portion of Surfside HOA dues were paying for a deputy to predominantly patrol the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula; I thought my tax dollars paid for a deputy to patrol the entire county.
Pacific County is a large county with a limited number of deputies to patrol it. For SHOA to pay a deputy's salary and dictate where to patrol is, in my opinion, unethical and highly inappropriate unless the deputy is working in their off time. If that's the case, wouldn't he or she be a Surfside employee? Either way, county resources should not be used. It's unfair to the rest of the taxpaying public who deserve protection as well. The only win-win here is for Surfside and the north-end community.
I have heard wonderful things about Deputy Travis Ostgaard and would love to have him patrol our neighborhood also. Criminals are aware of the areas that are ripe for the picking, and it's not just Surfside and the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula. There are those of us who live outside of Surfside and the north end who look out for each other and support the sheriff's community watch program. We are not the few who are able to afford our own deputy.
With SHOA's 2,000-plus residents, they should hire a security service to work in partnership with the sheriff's office, not rely on taxpayers outside of the north end community to subsidize their security.
Unless I am mistaken, deputies are sworn to protect and serve all of the citizens, not just a few.
Obviously, I am confused by all of this. Kudos to Sheriff Souvenir for looking into the legalities of the practice after 20 plus years.
LAURA BOHLMANN
Klipsan Beach
