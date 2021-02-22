Words mean something and thus, should be used correctly. In the Feb. 17 edition of the Chinook Observer the words "insurrection" and "insurrectionists" were used incorrectly in two editorials.
Insurrection is defined as an "act of rising in arms or open resistance against civil or established authority." Those Americans who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were not armed and caused no injury to anyone. Some broke windows, which allowed about 100 to enter.
After entering the building, these "insurrectionists" wandered aimlessly through the halls. The FBI has been unable to find an organized plot to "overthrow the government." Indeed, most of those who entered the building that day did not even know each other.
If this was an insurrection it was very poorly planned and accomplished nothing other than a few thousand dollars in damage. No politician was injured and no policemen were injured. Indeed, Capitol police shot and killed an unarmed woman as she was climbing through the broken window. Why? She was no threat.
These Americans were expressing their frustration over the many election irregularities that the courts refused to deal with. Period!
OLIVER UNDERWOOD
Ocean Park
EDITOR'S NOTE: Although this letter violates our policy against factual inaccuracies, as a one-time exception it is printed verbatim as a reflection of the author's political beliefs.
