In response to the comments in a letter by Scot Calhoun, the only thing I can agree with is that stupidity shouldn’t get in the way of protection. However, media hype, not downplaying, is creating more harm than the virus. There is no scientific proof that masks stop or even slow the transmission of the virus. What is claimed is that masks may slow the spread, meaning maybe or maybe not.
Anyone who exhales air from their lungs moves that air without wings. If air flow is slowed by masks, so is C02. For more information, check out the site of Shiva Ayyadurai.
Yes, the virus is real, but I believe the best protection is distance. North Dakota and South Dakota prove this. Churches and businesses are open and only those who choose to do so wear masks and there is minimal spread of the virus. Less people = more distance, which slows the spread. Thank God we have a president who does not promote but respects free choice in regard to masks.
The Democratic mayors of Seattle and Portland are the ones who owe more than an apology for inviting rioters to kill people and destroy businesses — who were not wearing masks, by the way.
So, Mr. Calhoun, I respect your right to the First Amendment but feel that opinions can be communicated without referring to someone as arrogant or ignorant because you don’t agree. We can disagree without being disagreeable.
CAROL REED
Long Beach
