The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce respectfully asks the Directors of Ocean Beach School District to slow the timeline of their proposed $96.15 million bond resolution. Pushing for a public vote on April 26, 2022, does not provide enough time for the public to understand the full ramifications of this additional and increased twenty-five year tax.
The April date does not offer enough time for the public to research and ask questions about the supporting data used by OBSD to design this bond. The April date does not provide enough time for the public to understand, research and question the actual (not preferred) needs of the school district, nor contemplate whether this bond resolution will remedy all areas of concern presented.
Additionally, the April date does not allow time for the public to ask how these expensive facility improvements and repairs will impact the dismal proficiency numbers of our school district. Note — Visit the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to view our district’s 2018-19 report card and bear in mind their comment, “Due to early school facility closure and the suspension of end of year testing, 2019-20 assessment data is not available” when doing so. See: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100178.
The closing and disposal of a community school building has a significant impact on the ability of students and their families to fully participate in a successful public education experience. Using the threat of tsunami danger as a major reason to close the Ocean Park Elementary facility is questionable at best. Time is needed for the public to compare the often contradicting data regarding tsunami predictions in order to make an informed decision on this aspect of the proposed bond.
Questions deserve complete and exact answers, not vague responses. Exact information is needed on where the school district has looked for funding; how or if Washington state matching funds are being applied; and what possible impact funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill may have on the costs being borne by taxpayers. Another question needing a clear answer is, why rush towards a new, expensive bond when the neighboring Wahkiakum County School District is in process of a lawsuit against the state to lessen the unfair burden rural taxpayers bear for capital improvements in their school districts?
Superintendent Huntley has stated one reason for the rush is to make use of low bond tax rates, rates that are currently on the rise. OBSD board member Tiffany Turner has stated another reason for the rush is to get the new bond in place so there is no gap experienced by the taxpayer between the time the current bond is paid off and the new, higher cost, 25-year bond kicks in. Questions about the high cost and scarcity of building materials and skilled labor are met with vague responses. The impact on taxpayers, who are just beginning to recover from two years of economic instability to face rising inflation costs, has been glossed over during recent Facilities Advisory Committee meetings.
For all these reasons, and many more, we respectfully request the OBSD rescind the bond resolution leading to an April 26, 2022 vote date and give the public proper time to become informed, thereby allowing them to make a decision that best serves the students, the educators and the communities supporting them all.
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce
