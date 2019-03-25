Regarding a proposal by state Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, that would expand existing state sanctuary rules by creating more specific limits on police, and applying them to local law enforcement as well as state officers:
Sen. Dean Takko: What is God's name is the matter with you people in the legislature even thinking about passing legislation such as Wellman has proposed?
It is obvious you haven't read the reports out of California — particularly Southern California — regarding the increased crimes against citizens and in particular law enforcement personnel perpetrated by undocumented illegal aliens.
If the governor signs this bill into law, then he might as well sign an executive order disbanding the Washington State Patrol and forcing cities and counties to do likewise to their police forces. I did not spend 20 years in the U.S. Navy, 39 months of which was in Vietnam, to see legislators such as yourself pull the rug out from under our fine law enforcement people and put them in harm's way.
ALLAN PILGER
U.S. Navy retired
Long Beach
