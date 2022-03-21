Just as Ukraine cannot exercise title, sovereignty and jurisdiction over their Ukrainian homeland if they allow themselves to be defined by their enemies, here locally the Chinook cannot exercise title, sovereignty and jurisdiction over their Chinookan homeland while they allow themselves to be defined by their enemies. After all these years, the Chinook are still unrecognized.
One reason is that their governing document, which they are currently amending, is not a tribal constitution or a constitution of an indigenous nation. Instead, it is a corporation constitution filed with the governor of the state of Washington. No matter the amendments, it will remain a corporation constitution.
More importantly, the Chinook allow themselves to be incorrectly defined by their enemy — U.S. Agent Anson Dart (1797-1879). A "tribe" has sovereign standing but a "band" is an inferior subdivision. In order to denigrate their legal standing, Anson Dart defined different Chinookan "tribes" as "bands."
During those days in August 1851 at Tansy Point, in truth were gathered the Clatsop Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, the Nucluwenuck Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, the Waukikum Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, the Konnaak Band of the Skilloot Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, the Klatskania Tribe of the Athabaskan Nation, the Kathlamet Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, the Willopah Tribe of the Tchinook Nation, and the Chinook Tribe of the Tchinook Nation.
For the Ukrainians to survive, they cannot let themselves to be defined by Russia. For the Chinooks to survive, they cannot allow themselves to be defined by an agent of the United States.
The Chinook Tribe is not a band of itself and certainly not a "lower band."
The Chinook Tribe proper was the most numerous and the most significant "tribe" at Tansy Point in 1851.
