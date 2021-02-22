Letter: Don't burn garbage on the beach Feb 22, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No, it is not OK to dump and burn your household garbage on the beach! The beach is our communal backyard. You need take your waste to the dump.Thank you.DENNIS and MARION OMANLong Beach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garbage Beach Dump Household Dennis Marion Oman Backyard Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDump day tragedy for Westport commercial crabber'Brutal' start to 2021 crabbingTreasured experience: Benson Beach’s black sands beckon gold prospectorsAstoria retires Goonies anniversary eventsNew Long Beach police station nears finish lineIlwaco graduates celebrate historic Mars missionRaymond man arrested after barricading himself in atticPassport to Happiness: Leadbetter Point State Park and Willapa National Wildlife RefugeLong Beach Police BlotterCrabber Terry F runs into serious trouble; crew rescued Images Videos CommentedIlwaco enacts R-1 moratorium on vacation rentals (1)Obituary: Gerald D. "Spud" Hansen (1)Crackdown: LB code enforcement hits trashed buildings (1)County commissioners write off small tax debts (1)
