Schools get the vast majority of my property tax dollar. I have never had kids in school, but I get to pay for those folks who do.
Schools, and school board members, are constantly in the national news for pushing the present socialist/communist agenda in their attempt to "brain wash" our youth with climate change/political correctness/CRT and a fundamental hatred for our country. They have been allowed to do it on our tax dollar — such a deal.
Now they want more of our money to build a new facility on higher ground because the older ones "are in a tsunami zone." That appears to be their main pitch. The older structures presently in use have stood the test of time so far and should be maintained and kept up like any other facility. The Ocean Beach School District administrative staff just want a new building to park their bureaucratic rear ends in at our increased expense under the guise of safety. As always, the cry is "For the children, for the children."
Don't buy into any of this scheme. Let's "Nip this thing in the bud" before "The monster grows." Their apparent ploy of "connecting with the people" is just window dressing. This group has their agenda and that is the only thing they fundamentally care about. They want to know if we sheep are willing to be sheared. Remember the names of those who are promoting this scheme. They are not your friends.
If the board really wants a new facility at that specific location, let them set up an old circus tent. It would be much more appropriate — but it would be out of the tsunami zone. For those of you who fundamentally disagree with my position, you know what you can do. Just spell my name right.
