Normally I wouldn’t nitpick a book review and author bio of Amber Rose (July 14), but I can’t let pass without objection the careless comment by Patrick Webb that the book “offers modern resonance amid the rise of anti-Semitism and white supremacy.”
Not only does that ignore the fact that white supremacy groups are minuscule, while truly anti-Semitic groups aligned with Palestinian and Islamic causes are large and well funded, but it gratuitously conflates being white with racism.
I would hope our little community would not get caught up that nonsense, and suggest that we all object when we encounter it.
JOE DAVIS
Long Beach
