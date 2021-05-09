In response to Gene Lilly’s complaint regarding wearing masks, I am the woman mentioned in his letter. Point One: I never said it was of no concern to me. Point two: I never got abrupt or terse. Point Three: My boss never told me to ignore the postings. What my boss told his employees, and what I told Mr. Lilly, was that none of us are the “mask police.” Mr. Lilly started out loud and got louder each time he spoke. When he shouted, “Then I won't wear a mask in here either,” I asked him ‘Why are you hollering at me?'
Unbeknownst to me, another customer who was in the store at the time (wearing a mask) followed Mr. Lilly into the parking lot and asked him why he was berating an employee. The following day, the same gentleman contacted the owner and complimented the way I handled an uncomfortable situation.
I learned many years ago that the way to address a bully is not to engage. And, even though I’m sure I'm older than Mr. Lilly, he should be old enough to know better.
EVIE DIEBOLD
Long Beach
