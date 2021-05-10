In her May 3 "Letter From an American" post, Heather Cox Richardson, a historian, wrote: “Since the January 6 insurrection, Democrats have called the Republican adherence to the idea that Biden did not win the 2020 election ‘the Big Lie.’ This term refers to a propaganda technique associated with Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels (although it did not actually originate with him). It refers to a lie told to garner power, a lie that is so big, so monstrous, and so outrageous that people believe it because they cannot imagine someone lying about something so important.”
I did some research and learned that, as used by the Nazis, the Big Lie justified the persecution of Jews under German control on the grounds that the Holocaust was justified self-defense. It was an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory promoted in Nazi propaganda, which asserted that Jews started World War II and sought destruction of Germany. The Nazis had convinced themselves that they were fighting a war in defense of the German race, a war that the Jews had forced upon them. This was a lie perceived as truth by people who needed justification for murder. [I liberally have borrowed from my sources.]
Trump continues to propagate the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election and that Biden is an illegitimate president (and, according to recent polls, two-thirds of registered Republicans continue to believe this lie to be true). But I am writing this letter to express my grave concern how this propaganda strategy has contributed to anti-Asian prejudice that, apparently, has its tentacles in our small community, as reported by Eddie Lau in his letter to the Observer last week. It’s appalling and should be called out in every instance and I appreciate Eddie’s courage to do so.
A psychological profile I read of Hitler described his use of the Big Lie: “His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”
Sound frighteningly familiar?
CYNDY HAYWARD
Oysterville
