America now has a member on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who claimed not to know what a woman is when testifying at her confirmation hearing. This bright woman said she couldn’t answer because “I’m not a biologist.” Of course, that was a wink and a nod to the far left, telling them how she would rule if a “gender identity” case comes before her.
Political pundits rushed to praise or criticize her, yet they all missed the important implication behind her remark. The implication is that Americans should rely on “experts” for everything. We should no longer rely on experience gained from living, nor rely on our eyes, ears, brains, et al., as we maneuver through life. Throw all one’s knowledge and experience out the window and replace it with opinions of “experts.” Government, of course, will choose the “experts.”
So, as the doe wanders across my front yard I must call a wildlife “expert” to determine what it is. As I watch a hailstorm I must check with a weather “expert” before naming the ice balls falling from the sky.
Justice Jackson’s remark came as data is emerging that, in my opinion, shows public health “experts” were often wrong regarding covid. I will name just three:
1) Putting covid-infected seniors into nursing homes with other seniors. This, when the average American has known for decades that seniors are extremely susceptible to viruses.
2) Demanding, bullying, forcing Americans to get vaccinated. Data is emerging that a) covid vaccines are not as effective as other vaccines, and b) the side effects are detrimental for many. Unvaxxed Americans are glad they followed their instincts instead of listening to the “experts.”
3) Downplaying the importance of natural immunity. The Western world has known about natural immunity and its benefits for generations. Indeed, before the American Revolution it was known that those who survived smallpox were not likely to get it again.
As more evidence emerges about the errors of our public health “experts” we could be entering a new age where common sense takes over.
