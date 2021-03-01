One Oliver Underwood submitted a letter whose general thesis was that the events on Capitol Hill were harmless. He specifically claimed that no one was injured.
As your editorial board pointed out, the letter violates your guidelines about basing claims on real evidence.
The problem I have is not with the letter writer, obviously a supporter of the Trumpists and QAnons who have taken over the Republican Party. It is with the editorial board of the Chinook Observer. By making this one "exception, you are proclaiming some undefined justification for printing it.
By these standards, if someone wrote a letter justifying the growth of one of this country's several Nazi parties, ending "The Jews will not replace us!" and "Heil Hitler," you might very well consider it another exception to the rule of fact-based evidentiary claims. I can see no earthly reason, else, why you would publish the Underwood letter.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
(0) comments
