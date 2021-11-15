I’d like to commend Dale Hill for his recent letter “Abandon partisan politics, embrace compromise.” The message there was largely in response to Scott Calhoun brazenly calling everyone stupid when they don’t agree with him.
There’s one thing I’d like to add to Mr. Hill’s well-explained message: I don’t believe our hard-fought and well-written Constitution discriminates against people for any measure of their intelligence.
Compromise? Depends on what it is. Partisan? I see only one party sector continually infringing — mentally and physically. Borrowing a philosophical template from Mr. Spock, "Is it the desires of many that outweigh the rights of the one, or our Constitution that demands the rights of the one?"
Our liberal friends want to herd people into classes and dictate to them how to think and what to do, as they are superior and the Constitution is outdated. They use every trick in the book to this end, including calling them stupid. I think these liberal brow-beatings are at the core of our political struggles. I know I don’t like them.
I believe the freedoms granted in the Constitution are the highest priority in American life, and anything that detracts from them should never be compromised. You see, in this imperfect world the miracle of America is already about as perfect as it gets, for humans. Please don’t let liberals baffle you into thinking they can provide a better system. Theirs are only ideas; for you, it affects your life. Don’t sell out so cheap.
