I strongly urge all Pacific County voters to re-elect Frank Wolfe to his current county commissioner position. Not only has Frank served the people and the county extremely well for two terms, but his character and his unwavering integrity are beyond reproach.
He is a good man with a great track record of community service, he leads our HAM radio for the county and has assisted me with teaching Community Emergency Response Teams. Frank has always been approachable and with an open-door policy and has always picked up the phone after hours. When the county needs something Frank works tirelessly to make it happen and has always worked toward a fair solution.
He always puts Pacific County and the residents of Pacific County first. Over the years since 1996, I have attended over 100 meetings with Frank. When Pacific County was going through our Shoreline Master Plan (SMP) and Critical Area Ordinance (CAO) updates, which had gone completely off the tracks, Frank worked with a large group of concerned citizens to get the process back on track. All this hard work resulted in a very good SMP and CAO update.
Frank’s opponent, Dan Driscoll attended a couple of these meetings and tried to make the meetings all about him and his issues with the county. I personally think it is very inappropriate for anyone to raise their voice and yell during a meeting, and this is exactly what Driscoll did. He did not know the SMP and CAO rules and regulations and was very upset that the group of about 20 people would not listen to him. We tried to explain that his personal issues were not going to be discussed, as these meetings were addressing countywide revisions.
Driscoll had a long battle with Pacific County surrounding his desire to do whatever he wants with his business and the land surrounding it. He does not have the knowledge of the SMP/CAO rules and regulations and thinks they shouldn’t apply to him. He is only running on one issue and does not have the health of the county as a whole in his best interest — only what is best for him.
Please vote to retain Mr. Wolfe as county commissioner. He always puts Pacific County and its citizens first.
KEY McMURRY
Raymond
