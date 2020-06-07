I am announcing my candidacy for Pacific County Commissioner #2. Our community deserves a commissioner who listens to their concerns/ideas and works to represent them in our government's decision-making process.
Our near future is sure to bring tough challenges. Hard decisions will need to be made. It is essential your commissioner, the people of this county, the business community and government work hand in hand towards recovery, stability and prosperity for all. Please vote this and every year for candidates who best represent your interests.
DAN DRISCOLL
Oysterville
