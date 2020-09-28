We all have been given the responsibility to elect a board of Pacific County commissioners in the upcoming general election. The county commissioners are the only voice most of us have when dealing with issues involving a primarily rural county. This means it’s important to elect people to these positions who understand the needs of the rural community and put people over politics.
Knowing decisions are made by fair and impartial people will be an important step in keeping Pacific County from becoming nothing but a playground for the moneyed elite. Governing our county should not be based on outside influence for party or political gain.
This is why I’m asking my neighbors across Pacific County to support and vote for Dan Driscoll for our District #2 county commissioner. Dan is the owner of Oysterville Sea Farms on the peninsula. His family has owned the cannery since 1940. He has had to fight to keep his business going due to unlawful enforcement of the Shoreline Master Plan by some members of Pacific County government.
During this process Dan became intimately aware of the inner workings of Pacific County government. He learned what can happen to any business if those in power are committed to ignoring due process and rely on personal bias rather than demonstrate basic adherence to Pacific County's infraction systems and land use laws.
Below is a quote from an article in the Chinook Observer (Dec 20, 2018) sharing comments from Doug Goelz, the South County District judge at the time Dan was arguing his case: “...this is a pretty egregious case where a person spends money to jump through hoops he’s required to jump through, and suddenly we are saying, ‘You can’t do that.’”
This was a relentless, unlawful pursuit against one business and businessman, when other similar businesses were allowed to perform the same business activities in the same shoreline environment that the county was unlawfully trying to take from Driscoll. Dan will make sure this never happens to another business or family in Pacific County.
JAY VARLEY
Oysterville
