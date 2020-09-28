Commissioner Frank Wolfe has more than 30 years of dedicated volunteer and public service without fanfare or self-promotion. Wolfe has always made thoughtful decisions to improve safety conditions and opportunities for all county citizens.
When the virus exploded in Washington’s big cities last spring this was the beginning of our razor clam season. The thundering herds would be on the way to Pacific County. Led by Wolfe, the county closed the beaches to access. The herd stayed home. Coronavirus levels here remained low. Wolfe's leadership saved lives.
Because of the coronavirus and reduced seasonal tourism, our county faces major financial and operational uncertainties extending far into the future. Wolfe has the commitment and experience to lead the county through the difficult years ahead.
His opponent, Dan Driscoll, has absolutely no comparable experience or understanding of what a commissioner actually does. And some of Driscoll's past actions raise questions about his responsibility and accountability to local citizens and taxpayers.
As recently as 2018 Washington Department of Health records show Driscoll’s oyster sales were responsible for 57% of all public shellfish sicknesses in his designated harvest zone, even though his harvest volume was less than 1% of all other shellfish companies combined. This put northwest Willapa Bay at risk of total harvest closure by the state. Only intervention by responsible Willapa Bay growers averted this economic calamity.
Consistent with his Libertarian Party beliefs, Driscoll disregards government rules and regulations that the rest of us are bound by.
By manipulating public disclosure laws, Driscoll and an accomplice waged a 10-year disruption campaign that cost Pacific County thousands of dollars to hire an additional employee to search for and provide irrelevant documents from county records. Driscoll manipulated this chaos into an ongoing lawsuit against Pacific County, which was as much for his revenge as for his profit. This shouldn’t have happened. Too often, Driscoll has been an adversary against Pacific County, attacking its authority and protection of public interests. Self-promotion, not public welfare, has always been Driscoll’s first priority.
Pacific County will be facing difficult times emerging from the present health and financial crisis. Re-elect Commissioner Frank Wolfe, a proven leader dedicated and experienced to guide Pacific County through difficult years ahead.
MICHAEL PARKER
Oysterville
