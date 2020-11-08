Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign to be the county commissioner representing district two. We are currently ahead of the Frank Wolfe by 186 votes in District #2, but he will prevail in this county-wide election. This result may leave many voters in District #2 continuing to feel they have taxation without representation. I hope commissioners Wolfe, Olsen and Runyon will work to alleviate this belief. I am ready to work with any and all commissioners who want to move forward and serve all citizens of this county.
Citizens who want a representative government need to constantly participate in our county government. We need to support and work with government officials who believe it is government’s role to serve the people. Unless we stand up to those who think it's peoples' role to serve government and its favored citizens, our freedoms will erode to the point where we won’t have any.
It is disappointing that a few supporters of Frank Wolfe felt that slander, libel, character assassination and theft were appropriate tactics for winning this race. I am proud that none of these tactics were used in support of my campaign. I hope in future races, we will all acknowledge the ends don't justify the means. Red, Blue and Purple are colors, not people. Pacific County has great people who deserve great representatives. May all our representatives unite us as they work to serve us. Partisan tribalism is counter-productive to everything I love about the USA. God bless everyone who has and will work for our freedoms.
DAN DRISCOLL
Oysterville
