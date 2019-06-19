I would like to thank Cate Gable for her wonderful story “Students get muddy at Tarlatt Slough event.” She showcased an important function of the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, educating our youth to all that is the nature of our region.
There is one issue however that needs to be pointed out. Cate mentioned in the opening paragraph that she received, from me, drone photos of Tarlatt Slough. This was a misunderstanding. While I have often sent Cate drone photos from around the Peninsula, I never have taken nor sent drone photos from a wildlife refuge, state or national park. And I must note that it is illegal to fly drones at those locations without written permission, which is mostly impossible to get during nesting season. I apologize for not being clearer as, since I do send in beautiful aerial photos from time to time, it would be easy to make the assumption.
As community outreach director for the Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, I wish I had the special privilege of being able to fly on refuge lands, but I don’t, and I certainly don’t want to give the impression that drones are allowed. They are not.
Bob Duke
Ocean Park
