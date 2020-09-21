I grew up “proud to be an American." I was raised in Flint, Michigan, where almost every person in my life worked in or with the auto industry in its heyday. They were proud people and raised me to take pride in what I do. As I was coming of age, President Kennedy urged, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” challenging every American to contribute in some way to the public good.
When I moved to Washington in 1984, I became a volunteer for the Audubon Society, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I spent thousands of hours yearly for over 30 years contributing to wildlife research. And in 1989 I won a national award in Washington, D.C. for my efforts under President George H. W. Bush’s “Take Pride in America” program. I was proud to be an American!
My pride in my country was why I volunteered. I believed with all my heart that my tiny efforts collecting data on endangered or threatened species helped biologists create wildlife management plans that would protect and save the species. By doing so, I was contributing to the greater good of our country for the generations that will follow me, as President Kennedy had challenged us.
I was disabled six years ago and missed having something to do that I could take pride in. I reached out the Willapa Hills Audubon Society and Guy Glenn, Jr. and our port commissioners two years ago and started the purple martin project at the ports of Chinook and Ilwaco to establish nest boxes for the martins, which are our largest swallows and a species of concern in the Northwest. It gives me great pride to know that the population is stabilizing and growing and our community can view and enjoy them from April to September before they return to South America to winter.
I have voted in every election. I vote for people who are leaders in our community and country and who I believe have pride and integrity. Recently, I have been embarrassed by people who abuse their power, who opened up our county to soon, who do not listen or care about the voices of the people they represent.
I want my county and country to return to a healthy, economically successful place I can be proud of. Who you, and the rest of the world can look to and take pride in the America that was once strong and proud. Our present leaders are not making America great again.
SUZY WHITTEY
Long Beach
