Port of Peninsula

The Port of Peninsula Commissioner Bonnie Cozby describes the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta as experiencing severe management issues.

 BOB DUKE 2017 PHOTO

As a Port of Peninsula commissioner, I have a responsibility to the people residing in our port district and to those using port facilities or leasing port-owned land. The public deserves to know what is going on, hence this letter.

The port’s Executive Director (ED), Finance Officer (FO) and Legal Counsel work for the commission. Information received by the commission must be truthful. Quality decision making depends on this and this is where the ED has let the commission down.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.