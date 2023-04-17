As a Port of Peninsula commissioner, I have a responsibility to the people residing in our port district and to those using port facilities or leasing port-owned land. The public deserves to know what is going on, hence this letter.
The port’s Executive Director (ED), Finance Officer (FO) and Legal Counsel work for the commission. Information received by the commission must be truthful. Quality decision making depends on this and this is where the ED has let the commission down.
I thought this truthful relationship between commission and ED was in place when I was sworn into office on Feb. 24, 2022. I have since come to realize I was wrong. Instead of the commission directing the ED, the ED has been directing the commission. Throughout 2022 to present, we were given incomplete and misleading information. The lapses in proper handling of accounts received and accounts payable were never referred to as the crisis they truly were. Saying a vital permit was in place when it didn’t exist and stating that a Department of Ecology inspection had taken place (and we passed) when it did not happen are just some of the things we were led to believe were true. Failure to comply with state and federal (IRS) reports and payments put the port in jeopardy. These are just some of the problems plaguing the port.
The ED’s refusal to provide missing 2022 minutes in a timely fashion, along with his choice to ignore several directions from the commission and other government agencies has affected the work of repairing the damage done. The opportunity to amend these actions has been avoided by the ED. And that is unfortunate as the ED has made some significant and positive changes to port operations. But not complying with established process and not obtaining required permits is not right and cannot continue.
I am ashamed to say that during 2022, as a newly appointed commissioner, I was too slow to realize what was really happening. For that I am extremely sorry. And although I will not run for reelection this year, I remain committed to putting things right at the port until the last day of my term. After that, as a port district voter, I will continue to pay attention to port concerns to help make sure nothing like this happens again.
There is no regulatory agency over ports other than the people residing within the boundaries of port districts. The State Auditor’s office can cite findings of incorrect practice and missed reports; the County Treasurer’s office can point out red flags and send management letters, which they did. State and federal agencies can assign penalties and fees. But the only way change can actually happen is if the people in the port district choose to act. The port ED is appointed by the commission and the commission is elected by the people. The voting body may ask for a recall of commissioners and the commission may dismiss an ED. That is how it works. The people are ultimately in charge. If you would like to know more of how a port is governed, I suggest visiting the Washington Public Ports Association’s website: www.washingtonports.org. Once there, click on the Ports Governance and Management Guide for information. You may also contact me directly by emailing: bonnie@portofpeninsula.com or calling 360-270-0298.
I had hoped that the separation of operations and financial duties that the commission put in place on March 3, 2023 would have turned the tide. But that has not been the case. We now face regular port meetings being cancelled by the BOC president/chair, special meetings to work on time sensitive issues being cancelled, refusal to set dates for special meetings agreed to during public meetings and increasingly hostile work environments. This is one of the reasons the Finance Officer/Auditor made the difficult decision to resign as of April 14, 2023. After doing a tremendous job of organizing a chaotic office and beginning, and finishing much of the daunting recovery and repair work in a very short amount of time, the FO had reached her limit. I support her decision to resign. I have experienced bullying tactics as well. At the March 27 regular meeting, the BOC chair was unhappy with my wanting a question answered before a vote and slammed his gavel not once but twice, then leaned across the other commissioner to shake his gavel within inches of my face while yelling “you ask too many damn questions,” among other things. This is not conducive to comfortable discussion and his disrespectful behavior has been aimed at the public attending meetings as well.
Continuing to promise but not deliver on those promises holds up work needed to move the port administrative and finance office forward. It frustrates port tenants and customers. Using misinterpretations of rules from the OPMA regulations in order to keep commissioners and other stakeholders from discussing the problems at hand is also being employed by the ED. And people in the Washington state port world are taking note.
We all know the definition of crazy — doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome. Allowing port finance practices to revert to the practices employed by the ED in 2022, is by this definition, crazy. Yes, the ED assumed the finance duties while a new FO was being sought, but not once was the commission advised he was not getting the job done or was experiencing problems. We were told everything was fine and we believed him.
An inkling of things to come occurred at the Feb. 13, 2023 regular port meeting. The Pacific County Treasurer, and Commissioner Lisa Olsen, attended that meeting. The treasurer brought printouts of port financials from 2019 to 2022, pointing out concerning differences. At that meeting I learned for the first time, and assumed the other commissioners learned then too, that leases were not current or even sent out, W-2s were not completed, retirement and health agencies were not updated and not paid, payroll taxes were not paid properly, accounting entries for 2022 were not complete, bills were unpaid and invoices for services, ice and fuel, (which had been included with monthly statements until January 2022) were no longer sent to customers. I learned that day that these invoices and leases had been asked for by tenants and customers for the last 14 months and nothing had been delivered.
The weekend of Feb. 24, 2023, was pivotal for me. That is when the commission was shown how much we owed and how much in the red we actually were. This situation has been amended. The 24th is when the chair directed the ED to give all financial files to the FO immediately. Although hired in November 2022, the FO worked remotely and was not allowed into the office by the ED until the first week of February. Reasons for this vary but I believe the FO’s version. In a short time she was able to get a clear but frightening view of the trouble the port was in. During all this time and even in 2022, I had asked the ED for keystone documents such as the Bylaws, Code of Ethics and Delegation of Authority. None have been provided.
The Port of Peninsula was created in 1928 and it has not always been smooth sailing, but the current situation facing our port is unprecedented across the Washington port community. As I have researched ways to repair the issues, I have spoken to many knowledgeable people. To a person, they have never heard of the types of things our port is experiencing. The county treasurer stated in public meeting that in her many years of practice, she has never seen anything of this scale — never.
The livelihood of large and small shellfish growers, jobs contained within those industries and others dependent on a well run port, port district economic efforts, community events and stewardship of Willapa Bay are all dependent on the commissioners and the public making the right decisions. The next regular port meeting is on April 24 at 11 a.m. Meetings are held at the port office and it is a small space, but meetings are always open to the public. If by chance the chair chooses to once again cancel a regular meeting on less than 24-hour notice, I will be outside the port office to answer questions or take comments.
Here’s one last thing to ponder — within a period of 5 hours and 30 minutes, on April 10, 2023, the BOC chair cancelled the regular meeting scheduled for that day. This was done only 2 hours and 44 minutes before it was to begin. On the very same day, the chair called a special meeting for April 12, 2023. This special meeting was then cancelled by the chair on April 11. No reasons for the cancellations were stated. I asked the ED why the April 12 meeting was cancelled and he replied, “I did not ask.” These cancellations were not done within OPMA regulations and the April 11 special meeting was not noticed properly, but that is just getting into the weeds. The important question is why are meetings being cancelled that are important to remedying the problems at hand? It is not the first time a much needed meeting was cancelled within short notice and I fear it will not be the last.
BONNIE LOU COZBY
Commissioner Port of Peninsula
