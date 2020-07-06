Although this letter is not directed at anyone I particular, I have alarmed at some of the expressions of hate and lack of understanding regarding both Black Lives Matter (BLM) and progressives in general by members of our community, mainly on Facebook. Even protections from the virus have become partisan.
I was without discrimination or ethnic slurs. My high school was middle class and mostly white. My Temple emphasized inclusion, multi-racial and religious programs and during the AIDS epidemic we provided meals to those that were sheltered in place. I was taught not speaking out is complicity.
During the 1960s I was at Cal Berkeley, and felt an wakening in me regarding discrimination, poverty, war, free speech. I thought we had made progress. I felt pride in being an agent of change. Some say "all lives matter" to water down the issue and urgency or perhaps they really don’t get it. A good analogy is that when your house is on fire, the firemen put out your house fire but they do not go around the neighborhood spraying water. The Black men and women in this county are on fire. ICE and immigration affects mainly Latin families. There were 500,000 undocumented immigrants in 2017 from Europe and Canada. I don’t hear about them being in cages. So the emphasis is on the Latin population when talking about ICE.
I was attacked in London by three Africans and when my boss from Glasgow found out what happened he told me to just pick one of the guys because they are all the same and it didn’t matter who I identified. At the time, the policeman was alone, unarmed and was able to get three belligerent, angry men into his squad car and arrest them. Training, training, training.
Per the internet, in Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland excepted), the police do not carry firearms unless the situation is expected to merit it. Some have firearms in their cars or have special designated officers that carry.
I thought everyone deserving healthcare, everyone having access to a quality education, everyone deserving food and shelter, everyone being equal under the law were agreed upon human rights and American values — that everyone would agree to those basic “liberties.” I guess they are not included in the pursuit of happiness for some politicians and their followers.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park
