I expected to see a rebuttal to my “Time to separate lies from truth” letter but was surprised to see Mr. Bonney chose not to refute my contentions. He offered no competing narrative, gave no factual evidence to refute the Dunning-Krueger effect. Instead he turned to mischaracterizing what was said, claiming I called him stupid. I assure you the word stupid was nowhere in my letter. Once again Bonney must misinform in order to make a point.
Then he pivoted to the usual right wing partisan response. When unable to argue the merits of a topic simple change the topic and blame a Democrat. Clinton and Obama are their favorite targets. It doesn't matter if what you blame them for has nothing to do with the topic at hand and it apparently doesn't matter that the accusation is true.
Bonney's contention that the great recession was caused by the repeal of Glass-Steagall and that Democrats are the ones who pushed it through is wrong on both counts. First off, the repeal of Glass-Steagull was carried out by a Republican-controlled congress. It was crafted by Republicans Gramm, Leach and Bliley and it got only one Democrat vote in the Senate. How Bonney twists that into being the “one deregulation” the Dems did is beyond me.
While the repeal of Glass-Steagull resulted in larger banks that then led to greater instability in our financial markets when they collapsed, the vast majority of economists agree that it was not the cause of the collapse. The following links to articles from two trusted, nonpartisan fact checkers will explain in detail how the repeal of Glass-Steagull impacted the severity of the crisis but was not a cause of the crisis.
I have no doubt Mr. Bonney believes what he writes. That is the point of the Dunning-Kreuger effect, people think they know the answer so they never ask the question. Bonney thought he knew what caused the great recession but he never bothered to verify it. Instead he spews nonsense for all to see.
To conclude, there are no mini truths, no moving target truths, no bigger picture truths as Bonney contends. There is only The Truth.
SCOTT CALHOUN
Long Beach
