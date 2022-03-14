In regards to the Ocean Beach School District proposal to build a single elementary school in Ilwaco, the new emphasis of supporters of this measure is on the benefit of one big school, since the tsunami argument is a non-starter: Protecting our children from tsunamis is best accomplished where those children live and spend a majority of their time.
There is some support for the supposition that there are significant educational advantages to having all elementary students together. But there is also something lost in that transition.
While the multi-grade large school does offer some distinct advantages, there is a significant amount of research that supports the idea that parental involvement also dramatically increases the success rate of children. And parental (and community) involvement decreases as the distance between communities and schools increase. The present District practice of shipping elementary kids from Chinook to Ocean Park or from Oysterville to Long Beach (supposedly a temporary measure) is antithetical to the concept of encouraging parental involvement in education.
My wife taught school at Ilwaco High, Hilltop Elementary, Long Beach Elementary and finally finished her teaching career at the Ocean Park School. It was her experience that the level of parental involvement was substantially decreased, as the mileage between home and schools was increased.
The advantages offered by one large school have to be balanced against the advantage of local schools, in Long Beach and Ocean Park, which have already been paid for. Two K-5 elementary schools, strategically placed on our very long and narrow District, offer the best opportunity to encourage and support parental participation, a recognized factor in school success, especially in those lower grades. It makes sense, both educationally and fiscally.
The millions saved can be used to build tsunami towers, to the benefit of all, including our kids. The proximity of local schools helps our communities, while Ilwaco benefits from the presence of the existing secondary schools. It’s a winning formula for our kids, our communities and our wallets. Finally: it is clear that any proposed savings in administration expenses do not justify an expense of $48 million!
