We would like to congratulate Erik and Michelle Svendsen on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of their North Jetty Brewing Company. In this short time North Jetty has become a recognized and valued part of the fabric of life on the Long Beach Peninsula and the entire Discovery Coast.
Winner of the 2020 Coast Weekend Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Bar/Brewery and Best Brewpub — and home to Best Bartender Becca Stanley — North Jetty is part of what makes life here worthwhile. Many happy returns!
PETER YOUNG
Long Beach
