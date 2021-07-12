I tender this letter in response to two items that appeared in the July 7th edition of the Chinook Observer.
The first regarding Elementary, My Dear, by my neighbor Sydney Stevens, which, like many of Sydney’s articles, was high on melodrama and low on facts. I would like to congratulate her and her husband, Nyel, for moving the pickup truck that they abandoned on county property over two years ago. Why a truck with expired tabs was allowed to remain parked on public property for over two years, has been a mystery to many of us in Oysterville. I am sure that the multitudes of tourists, and the many bridal parties are also thankful not to have a rusting hulk in the foreground, as they photographed themselves in front of the church.
Sydney and Nyel used to park the rusting hulk to the east of their house on their own property, but, they obviously decided that it was not something that they wished to view as they looked toward the bay, leaving the rusting hulk for everyone else who lives in and who visits Oysterville to look at. Thanks a lot.
At least whoever put BOOBS on the truck gave Sydney something interesting to write about. It gave us all a lot of relief from her chicken diaries. Also, for someone who allegedly has a degree in journalism, in paragraph 2 of her “article” she has misused the adverb badly. While I am sure that Nyel feels badly, it has nothing to do with the pickup truck.
The second item, is regarding the letter to the editor by the Oysterville Water Board. As the Washington Post reported last week, regarding volunteer homeowners associations in Florida, which are responsible for maintenance, assessments, and upkeep of buildings such as the one that collapsed killing numerous residents, they tend not to work very well. Lots of infighting, nepotism, delayed projects, kicking the can down the road, etc. Such is the case with The Oysterville Water Board.
Like the volunteer homeowners associations which are made of up lay people, the Oysterville Water Board is made up of no one who knows how to run or maintain a public utility. Where public safety is concerned, in a first world country, it would be nice to think that one would have access to running water at all times. And, one would like to think that what comes out of the tap is not going to make you sick or kill you. None of these things are certain in Oysterville.
Like many small public utilities and municipalities that have difficulty supplying a small base of customers with adequate public services consistently, and at reasonable cost, the Oysterville Water Board should explore the possibility of merging with a larger local water company that has the infrastructure in place to provide professional management.
BRADLEY HUSON
Oysterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.