Robbing us of our right to reproductive choice has far more implications than it may first appear. It's about stripping us of our privacy and autonomy — all of us, men included. This is primarily a step toward establishing an authoritarian government where the very rich and powerful will fully control our lives. Russia and North Korea are examples of such countries.
Some wealthy, powerful Republicans are behind this effort. Taking away an established right has never been done in our country before — and it's the main objective in overturning Roe v. Wade. Our Constitution was written to protect our rights in general. This Supreme Court was "packed" by presidents who lost the popular vote. Five judges were installed by gerrymandering the Electoral College electors system. In other words, SCOTUS now represents a small minority of voters, not the vast majority of us who prefer democracy — including 70% of us who want reproductive rights.
If the Supremes cared about our constitutional rights they wouldn't rob us of them — whether they're strictly codified or not.
And if the elected Republicans (and some Democrats) actually cared about children, we'd have healthcare for all, wouldn't we?
The U.S. is now ranked 33 in infant mortality. Thirty-two other countries have lower child death rates than we do, including the Slovak Republic, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. All poorer countries — with good universal health care. (Another thing the vast majority of us want.)
It's a sorry state of affairs, but all we can do now is pay attention, protest (ugh!), kick Republicans (and others who don't represent the majority of us) out of office and elect honest secretaries of state to tally our votes.
But let's not give up yet, let's fight tooth and nail for our democracy — as the Ukranians are fighting for theirs now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.