The decision not to release any relevant useful information regarding the two covid-19 cases in Pacific County brings to mind a scene from the cinematic masterpiece, "Dr. Strangelove," “But the whole point of having a Doomsday machine is letting people know you have it. Why didn’t you tell the world?” I suppose when the county blows up we’ll be privileged enough to learn information that may have helped stop the spread of the virus.
Another film, “St. Vincent,” starring Bill Murray has a humorous scene that gets at the heart of the ultimate explanation of the DHHS policy. In a discussion with a bank supervisor, the banker finally says, “It is what it is.” Vincent replies, “What does that even mean? It doesn’t say anything. It is what it is — I’ll tell you what it means. It means I’m getting screwed and I will continue to get screwed!” The policy makes no sense, that’s just the way it is.
Following this logic when there is an E. coli outbreak from a consumer outlet, the type of food nor the store(s) should be disclosed. An arsonist is targeting specific buildings in the county but the public should not know what or where, that way they won’t be productive and more alert to prevent further activity.
The article in the Observer states the nurse has been in touch with 50 people who may have been in contact with either sick person. Telling the public the general location or common denominator without compromising the patient seems like something the citizens of Pacific County have a right to know. This information would be a logical, relevant, useful and preventative measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Ignorance is bliss! Apparently all we are to do is live, love, laugh and be happy and accept to live with this sentiment.
“Mongo just pawn in game of life.” ("Blazing Saddles")
Paul Winkenwerder
Long Beach
